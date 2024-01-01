$24,995+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE V8 Z71 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LHEATED CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
156,470KM
VIN 1GTV2MEC6HZ150017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2654
- Mileage 156,470 KM
Vehicle Description
*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Z71 Elevation Double Cab 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Premium Audio System, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Power Driver Seat, Side Running Boards, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Wood Interior, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Premium Interior Trim Level
Running Boards / Rails
Service Records Included
