Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

54,676 KM

Details Description Features

$39,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,795

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Elevation Pkg Z71 5.3L Crew Cab Long Box 4WD Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Elevation Pkg Z71 5.3L Crew Cab Long Box 4WD Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

  1. 8001183
  2. 8001183
  3. 8001183
  4. 8001183
  5. 8001183
  6. 8001183
  7. 8001183
  8. 8001183
  9. 8001183
  10. 8001183
  11. 8001183
  12. 8001183
  13. 8001183
  14. 8001183
  15. 8001183
  16. 8001183
  17. 8001183
  18. 8001183
  19. 8001183
  20. 8001183
  21. 8001183
  22. 8001183
  23. 8001183
  24. 8001183
  25. 8001183
  26. 8001183
  27. 8001183
Contact Seller

$39,795

+ taxes & licensing

54,676KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8001183
  • Stock #: D6776
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC1HG336821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6776
  • Mileage 54,676 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOW KM*ACCIDENT FREE*WELL MAINTAINED*Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Elevation Pkg Z71 5.3L Crew Cab 4WD With Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Black on Grey Int, Financing options are available for 84 Months OAC. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Climate Control, Remote Starter, Bed Liner, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Alloys, Elevation Package Include has a Street-Smart Stance, Body-Color Moldings, Door Handles, Mirror Caps and a Body-Color Grille Surround, as well as Body-Color Bumpers. It also Rolls on 20-inch Black-Painted Aluminum Wheels and is Further Enhanced with New Elevation Edition Badging, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161.TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
Accident Free
2 keys
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LooLoo Auto Sales

2019 Tesla Model 3 S...
 57,840 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Subaru Impreza ...
 182,829 KM
$12,395 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 3500 Longho...
 107,590 KM
$71,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-3161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory