2017 GMC Sierra 1500

*LOW KM*ACCIDENT FREE*WELL MAINTAINED*Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Elevation Pkg Z71 5.3L Crew Cab 4WD With Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Black on Grey Int, Financing options are available for 84 Months OAC. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Climate Control, Remote Starter, Bed Liner, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Alloys, Elevation Package Include has a Street-Smart Stance, Body-Color Moldings, Door Handles, Mirror Caps and a Body-Color Grille Surround, as well as Body-Color Bumpers. It also Rolls on 20-inch Black-Painted Aluminum Wheels and is Further Enhanced with New Elevation Edition Badging, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161.TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6
