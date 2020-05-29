2017 GMC Terrain

+ taxes & licensing
905-878-8877
81 Ontario St North, Milton, ON L9T 2T2
905-878-8877
+ taxes & licensing
Check out this great value! Worthy equipment and features in an attainable package with perfect midsize proportions! Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: heated seats, fully automatic headlights, and more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
81 Ontario St North, Milton, ON L9T 2T2