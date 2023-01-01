$16,995+ tax & licensing
905-281-2255
2017 GMC Terrain
V6 SLE2 AWD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$16,995
- Listing ID: 9610984
- Stock #: A1985
- VIN: 2GKFLTE37H6255869
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*GMC SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED**MINT CONDITIONS* Very Clean GMC Terrain SLT1 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Rear View Camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Power Leather Seat, Cruise Control, And Alloys. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Reverse Parking Sensors, Rear View Camera, Keyless, Engine Remote Start, Cruise Controls, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Pioneer Premium Audio System, Direction Compass, Power Driver Seat, Roof Rack, Memory Driver Seat, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
