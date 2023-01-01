Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Terrain

188,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Terrain

2017 GMC Terrain

V6 SLE2 AWD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Terrain

V6 SLE2 AWD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 9610984
  2. 9610984
  3. 9610984
  4. 9610984
  5. 9610984
  6. 9610984
  7. 9610984
  8. 9610984
  9. 9610984
  10. 9610984
  11. 9610984
  12. 9610984
  13. 9610984
  14. 9610984
  15. 9610984
  16. 9610984
  17. 9610984
  18. 9610984
  19. 9610984
  20. 9610984
  21. 9610984
  22. 9610984
  23. 9610984
  24. 9610984
  25. 9610984
  26. 9610984
  27. 9610984
  28. 9610984
  29. 9610984
  30. 9610984
  31. 9610984
  32. 9610984
  33. 9610984
  34. 9610984
  35. 9610984
  36. 9610984
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
188,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9610984
  • Stock #: A1985
  • VIN: 2GKFLTE37H6255869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1985
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*GMC SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED**MINT CONDITIONS* Very Clean GMC Terrain SLT1 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Rear View Camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Power Leather Seat, Cruise Control, And Alloys. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Reverse Parking Sensors, Rear View Camera, Keyless, Engine Remote Start, Cruise Controls, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Pioneer Premium Audio System, Direction Compass, Power Driver Seat, Roof Rack, Memory Driver Seat, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.


Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2011 Toyota RAV4 7 P...
 242,862 KM
$13,295 + tax & lic
2014 BMW X1 V6 XDRIV...
 183,000 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 202,736 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory