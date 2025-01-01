Menu
Excellent condition, service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained,Bluetooth,Heated seats,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,Backbup camera,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $10500 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...View and test drive by appointment only.

RELIANCE AUTO 
 203-8215 Lawson road 
 Milton Ontario 
 ph: 647-281-2241

2017 Honda Civic

255,325 KM

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Civic

LX

2017 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
255,325KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F50HH030527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 255,325 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition, service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained,Bluetooth,Heated seats,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,Backbup camera,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $10500 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...View and test drive by appointment only.
RELIANCE AUTO  203-8215 Lawson road  Milton Ontario  ph: 647-281-2241   

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

