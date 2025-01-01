$10,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Honda Civic
LX
2017 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
647-281-2241
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
255,325KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F50HH030527
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 255,325 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition, service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained,Bluetooth,Heated seats,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,Backbup camera,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $10500 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...View and test drive by appointment only.
RELIANCE AUTO 203-8215 Lawson road Milton Ontario ph: 647-281-2241
RELIANCE AUTO 203-8215 Lawson road Milton Ontario ph: 647-281-2241
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Premium 146,823 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Tucson GL 160,523 KM $5,950 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Rio LX+ 160,352 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
Email Reliance Auto Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
Call Dealer
647-281-XXXX(click to show)
647-281-2241
Alternate Numbers289-937-2764
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Reliance Auto Inc
647-281-2241
2017 Honda Civic