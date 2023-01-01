Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda CR-V

195,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

LX AWD *FREE ACCIDENT*1 OWNER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS ENGINE REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda CR-V

LX AWD *FREE ACCIDENT*1 OWNER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS ENGINE REMOTE START

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 9618484
  2. 9618484
  3. 9618484
  4. 9618484
  5. 9618484
  6. 9618484
  7. 9618484
  8. 9618484
  9. 9618484
  10. 9618484
  11. 9618484
  12. 9618484
  13. 9618484
  14. 9618484
  15. 9618484
  16. 9618484
  17. 9618484
  18. 9618484
  19. 9618484
  20. 9618484
  21. 9618484
  22. 9618484
  23. 9618484
  24. 9618484
  25. 9618484
  26. 9618484
  27. 9618484
  28. 9618484
  29. 9618484
  30. 9618484
  31. 9618484
  32. 9618484
  33. 9618484
  34. 9618484
  35. 9618484
  36. 9618484
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
195,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9618484
  • Stock #: A1987
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H29HH130669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1987
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*HONDA SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 4WD Honda CR-V LX 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seat, Cruise Control, and Alloy. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD, AC/AUX, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, Pust To Start, Engine Remote Start, Lane Departure AlretBrake Hold,  Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Auto Start or Remote Start
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2017 Honda CR-V LX A...
 195,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler 200 3....
 180,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Terrain V6 ...
 188,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory