$19,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2017 Honda CR-V
LX AWD *FREE ACCIDENT*1 OWNER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS ENGINE REMOTE START
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$19,995
- Listing ID: 9618484
- Stock #: A1987
- VIN: 2HKRW2H29HH130669
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*HONDA SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 4WD Honda CR-V LX 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seat, Cruise Control, and Alloy. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD, AC/AUX, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, Pust To Start, Engine Remote Start, Lane Departure AlretBrake Hold, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca
Vehicle Features
