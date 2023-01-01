2017 Honda CR-V

$19,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD 4x4 Automatic lights Accident Free Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected Auto Start or Remote Start Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

