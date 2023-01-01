Menu
2017 Honda Pilot

218,140 KM

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

TOURING 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAVI DVD BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2017 Honda Pilot

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

218,140KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10457733
  • Stock #: A2319
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H98HB501657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 218,140 KM

Vehicle Description

*TIMING BELT REPLACED IN 2021 BY HONDA*23 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*HWY KMS*7 PASSENGERS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Honda Pilot Touring 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Navigation, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Cruise Control and Heated/Cooled Leather Power Seats. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, DVD, Keyless Entry, Rear Temp Control, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Controls, Side Turning Signals, Memory Driver Seat, Power Tail Gate, Heated Rear Seats, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Step Bumper

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Hill start assist
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Plow Package
AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Touring Package
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
Power folding side mirrors
TOUCHSCREEN
Quad Captain Chairs
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Roof DVD/TV
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Rear Airbag
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Buy From Home Available

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

