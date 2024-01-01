Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*ACCIDENT FREE*33 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED<span>* </span><span>Very Clean Hyundai Elantra GL 1.8L 4CYL</span><span> with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Bucket Sport Heated Front Seat, Keyless, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, </span><span>Premium</span><span> Audio System, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Indicator,</span><span> Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span></span></div><br /><div><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail</span></div><br /><div><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!</span><br></div><br /><div><o:p></o:p></div><br /><div><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span> </span></div><br /><div><a name=_Hlk529556975>Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca</a></div>

2017 Hyundai Elantra

137,180 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 11425235
  2. 11425235
  3. 11425235
  4. 11425235
  5. 11425235
  6. 11425235
  7. 11425235
  8. 11425235
  9. 11425235
  10. 11425235
  11. 11425235
  12. 11425235
  13. 11425235
  14. 11425235
  15. 11425235
  16. 11425235
  17. 11425235
  18. 11425235
  19. 11425235
  20. 11425235
  21. 11425235
  22. 11425235
  23. 11425235
  24. 11425235
  25. 11425235
  26. 11425235
  27. 11425235
  28. 11425235
  29. 11425235
  30. 11425235
  31. 11425235
  32. 11425235
  33. 11425235
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,180KM
VIN KMHD84LF2HU116642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,180 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*33 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Hyundai Elantra GL 1.8L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Bucket Sport Heated Front Seat, Keyless, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Premium Audio System, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Indicator, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!


We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2014 Ford Escape SE 2.0ECO 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAVI CAMERA HEATED SENSORS BLUETOOTH ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2014 Ford Escape SE 2.0ECO 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAVI CAMERA HEATED SENSORS BLUETOOTH ALLOYS 112,310 KM $12,595 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 ACCESS CAB V6 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2017 Toyota Tacoma SR5 ACCESS CAB V6 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 146,920 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA6 GRAND TOURING RESERVE *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA6 GRAND TOURING RESERVE *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 142,040 KM $19,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra