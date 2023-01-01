Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

161,120 KM

Details Description Features

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

LUXURY AWD XL *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

161,120KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10492833
  • Stock #: A2327
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF0HU184592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED**7 PASSENGERS*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe SE 3.3L V6 AWD with Automatic Transmission has Heated/Rear Seats, Bluetooth, Alloys and Cruise Control. White on Black Leather Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front/Rear Seats, Back Up Sensor, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Power Tail Gate, Push To Start, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

