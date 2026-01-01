$8,750+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
SPORT
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
SPORT
Location
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
647-281-2241
Certified
$8,750
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 188,352 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition, Accident free,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained,Bluetooth,Alloys,Fog lights,Heated seats,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $8750 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...View and test drive by appointment only.
RELIANCE AUTO
203-8215
Lawson road
Milton Ontario
ph:647-281-2241
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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647-281-2241
Alternate Numbers289-937-2764
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647-281-2241