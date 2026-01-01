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<html> <p>Excellent condition, Accident free,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained,Bluetooth,Alloys,Fog lights,Heated seats,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $8750 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...View and test drive by appointment only.</p> <p> </p> <br> <p>RELIANCE AUTO  </p> <p>203-8215 </p> <p>Lawson road </p> <p> </p> <p>Milton Ontario </p> <p> </p> <p>ph:647-281-2241  </p> </html>

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

188,352 KM

Details Description Features

$8,750

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
14022375

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SPORT

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1777600531774
  2. 1777600532289
  3. 1777600532788
  4. 1777600533291
  5. 1777600533747
  6. 1777600534205
  7. 1777600534672
  8. 1777600535155
  9. 1777600535592
  10. 1777600536034
  11. 1777600536478
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,750

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
188,352KM
Good Condition
VIN 5XYZT3LB0HG453408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,352 KM

Vehicle Description


Excellent condition, Accident free,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained,Bluetooth,Alloys,Fog lights,Heated seats,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $8750 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...View and test drive by appointment only.


 




RELIANCE AUTO  


203-8215 


Lawson road 


 


Milton Ontario 


 


ph:647-281-2241  


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

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647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
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$8,750

+ taxes & licensing>

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport