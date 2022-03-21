Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Tucson

140,818 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

1.6 TURBO AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEAT CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

1.6 TURBO AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEAT CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 8665630
  2. 8665630
  3. 8665630
  4. 8665630
  5. 8665630
  6. 8665630
  7. 8665630
  8. 8665630
  9. 8665630
  10. 8665630
  11. 8665630
  12. 8665630
  13. 8665630
  14. 8665630
  15. 8665630
  16. 8665630
  17. 8665630
  18. 8665630
  19. 8665630
  20. 8665630
  21. 8665630
  22. 8665630
  23. 8665630
  24. 8665630
  25. 8665630
  26. 8665630
  27. 8665630
  28. 8665630
  29. 8665630
  30. 8665630
  31. 8665630
  32. 8665630
  33. 8665630
  34. 8665630
  35. 8665630
  36. 8665630
  37. 8665630
  38. 8665630
  39. 8665630
  40. 8665630
  41. 8665630
  42. 8665630
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

140,818KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8665630
  • Stock #: A1710
  • VIN: KM8J3CA27HU268038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1710
  • Mileage 140,818 KM

Vehicle Description

*FREE ACCIDENT*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Hyundai Tucson 1.6 Turbo 4Cyl AWD with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Camera, Alloys and Cruise Control. Black on Black Leather Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control System, Back Up Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Pust To Start, Power Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Proximity Key
4x4
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 140,818 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2015 Cadillac SRX AW...
 167,611 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Legacy L...
 148,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory