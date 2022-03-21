$22,995+ tax & licensing
905-281-2255
2017 Hyundai Tucson
1.6 TURBO AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEAT CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$22,995
- Listing ID: 8665630
- Stock #: A1710
- VIN: KM8J3CA27HU268038
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,818 KM
Vehicle Description
*FREE ACCIDENT*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Hyundai Tucson 1.6 Turbo 4Cyl AWD with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Camera, Alloys and Cruise Control. Black on Black Leather Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control System, Back Up Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Pust To Start, Power Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
