2017 Jaguar F-PACE

142,500 KM

$22,995

2.0L 20D PRESTIGE AWD CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

142,500KM
Used
VIN SADCK2BN1HA885525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2501
  • Mileage 142,500 KM

Vehicle Description

*28 JAGUAR SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Jaguar F-PACE Diesel AWD With Automatic Transmission has Camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors and Heated. Brown on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Blind Spot Monitor, Dual Climate Control, Heated steering wheels, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Direction Compass, Paddle Shifters, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

2017 Jaguar F-PACE