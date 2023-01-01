$11,995+ tax & licensing
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2017 Kia Rio
LX GDI 1.6L CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL AUX
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
194,010KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10181349
- Stock #: A2204
- VIN: KNADM4A37H6112631
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 194,010 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Pre-sale Inspected
