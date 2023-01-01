Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Rio

194,010 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Rio

2017 Kia Rio

LX GDI 1.6L CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL AUX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Rio

LX GDI 1.6L CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL AUX

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 10181349
  2. 10181349
  3. 10181349
  4. 10181349
  5. 10181349
  6. 10181349
  7. 10181349
  8. 10181349
  9. 10181349
  10. 10181349
  11. 10181349
  12. 10181349
  13. 10181349
  14. 10181349
  15. 10181349
  16. 10181349
  17. 10181349
  18. 10181349
  19. 10181349
  20. 10181349
  21. 10181349
  22. 10181349
  23. 10181349
  24. 10181349
  25. 10181349
  26. 10181349
  27. 10181349
  28. 10181349
  29. 10181349
  30. 10181349
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
194,010KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10181349
  • Stock #: A2204
  • VIN: KNADM4A37H6112631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2204
  • Mileage 194,010 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Kia Rio LX 1.6L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission has, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control. Grey on Black Interior: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Bucket Power Sport Seat, Heated Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!


We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Trip Computer
Heated rear seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Pre-sale Inspected

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2015 Subaru Forester...
 143,640 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Rio LX GDI ...
 194,010 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Terrain SLE...
 135,400 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory