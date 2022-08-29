$23,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2017 Kia Sorento
LX AWD *KIA SERVICE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CAMERA HEATED SEATS CRUISE
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$23,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9138025
- Stock #: A1855
- VIN: 5XYPGDA1XHG269296
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1855
- Mileage 86,289 KM
Vehicle Description
*UP TO DATE KIA SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD Kia Sorento LX 2.4L 4 CYL With Automatic transmission has, Bluetooth, Alloys and Heated Power Seats. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Steering Mounted Controls, AC, Bluetooth, Keyless, Fog Lights, Alloys, Heated Front Seats, Power Driver Seats, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Back Up Camera, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.