2017 Kia Sorento

86,289 KM

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
LX AWD *KIA SERVICE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CAMERA HEATED SEATS CRUISE

LX AWD *KIA SERVICE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CAMERA HEATED SEATS CRUISE

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

86,289KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9138025
  • Stock #: A1855
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA1XHG269296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1855
  • Mileage 86,289 KM

Vehicle Description

*UP TO DATE KIA SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD Kia Sorento LX 2.4L 4 CYL With Automatic transmission has, Bluetooth, Alloys and Heated Power Seats. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Steering Mounted Controls, AC, Bluetooth, Keyless, Fog Lights, Alloys, Heated Front Seats, Power Driver Seats, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Back Up Camera, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
4x4
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
High Beam Assist / HBA

