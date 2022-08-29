2017 Kia Sorento

$23,495 + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 2 8 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9138025

9138025 Stock #: A1855

A1855 VIN: 5XYPGDA1XHG269296

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1855

Mileage 86,289 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features 4x4 Automatic lights Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Pre-sale Inspected High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.