2017 Kia Sportage

124,499 KM

$20,495

+ tax & licensing
$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Kia Sportage

2017 Kia Sportage

EX AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEAT CRUISE ALLOYS

2017 Kia Sportage

EX AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEAT CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

124,499KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8653645
  Stock #: A1707
  VIN: KNDPNCAC6H7090297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1707
  • Mileage 124,499 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Kia Sportage Ex AWD 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Camera, Alloys and Cruise Control. Silver on Charcoal Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control System, Back Up Camera, Pust To Start, Power Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Security System
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Proximity Key
4x4
SMART KEY
Wheel Locks
HID Lights
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

