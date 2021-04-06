Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Lexus IS

37,623 KM

Details Description Features

$27,695

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,695

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

Contact Seller
2017 Lexus IS

2017 Lexus IS

300 AWD Camera No Accident One Owner Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lexus IS

300 AWD Camera No Accident One Owner Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

  1. 6971006
  2. 6971006
  3. 6971006
  4. 6971006
  5. 6971006
  6. 6971006
  7. 6971006
  8. 6971006
  9. 6971006
  10. 6971006
  11. 6971006
  12. 6971006
  13. 6971006
  14. 6971006
  15. 6971006
  16. 6971006
  17. 6971006
  18. 6971006
  19. 6971006
  20. 6971006
  21. 6971006
  22. 6971006
  23. 6971006
  24. 6971006
  25. 6971006
  26. 6971006
Contact Seller

$27,695

+ taxes & licensing

37,623KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6971006
  • Stock #: D6444
  • VIN: JTHCM1D29H5025009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour BALCK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6444
  • Mileage 37,623 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOW KM*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*Very Clean Lexus IS 300 AWD With Automatic Transmission, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, Grey on Black Leather Int. Finance it for as low as $444/ Monthly or $205/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 84 Months O.A.C. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, Heated/Ventilated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Assist, Collision Warning, Bluetooth, Push to Start, Keyless, Bluetooth, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, Balance of Lexus Manufacture Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161.TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LooLoo Auto Sales

2016 Lexus IS 300 AW...
 104,665 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus IS 300 AW...
 37,623 KM
$27,695 + tax & lic
2016 BMW X4 xDrive28...
 122,176 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-3161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory