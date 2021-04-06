2017 Lexus IS

+ taxes & licensing
*ACCIDENT FREE*LOW KM*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*Very Clean Lexus IS 300 AWD With Automatic Transmission, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, Grey on Black Leather Int. Finance it for as low as $444/ Monthly or $205/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 84 Months O.A.C. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, Heated/Ventilated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Assist, Collision Warning, Bluetooth, Push to Start, Keyless, Bluetooth, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, Balance of Lexus Manufacture Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161.TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6
