Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Lincoln MKX

130,390 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2017 Lincoln MKX

2017 Lincoln MKX

RESERVE AWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lincoln MKX

RESERVE AWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 10441392
  2. 10441392
  3. 10441392
  4. 10441392
  5. 10441392
  6. 10441392
  7. 10441392
  8. 10441392
  9. 10441392
  10. 10441392
  11. 10441392
  12. 10441392
  13. 10441392
  14. 10441392
  15. 10441392
  16. 10441392
  17. 10441392
  18. 10441392
  19. 10441392
  20. 10441392
  21. 10441392
  22. 10441392
  23. 10441392
  24. 10441392
  25. 10441392
  26. 10441392
  27. 10441392
  28. 10441392
  29. 10441392
  30. 10441392
  31. 10441392
  32. 10441392
  33. 10441392
  34. 10441392
  35. 10441392
  36. 10441392
  37. 10441392
  38. 10441392
  39. 10441392
  40. 10441392
  41. 10441392
  42. 10441392
  43. 10441392
  44. 10441392
  45. 10441392
  46. 10441392
  47. 10441392
  48. 10441392
Contact Seller

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
130,390KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10441392
  • Stock #: A2303
  • VIN: 2LMPJ8LR4HBL35793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2303
  • Mileage 130,390 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*FORD SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*VERY WELL MAINTAINED* Come see this Fantastic Shape AWD Lincoln MKX 3.7L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Chrome and Cruise Controls. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys/Chrome, Heated Front/Rear Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Engine Remote Start, Rear Parking Sensors, Door Code, Fog Lights, Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Controls, Power Tail Gate, Rear Seat Power Fold, Memory Driver Seat, Premium Sony Audio System, Side Turning Signals, Trailer Brake Controls, Wood Trim Interior, Push to Start, Tow Hitch, Blind Spot Indicator, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 188,890 KM
$16,595 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sportage LX...
 173,000 KM
$17,895 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee 3...
 148,830 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory