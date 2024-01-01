$54,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C63 S CONVERTIBLE CERTIFIED 360 CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$54,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
131,960KM
VIN WDDWK8HB4HF537915
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black/White
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 131,960 KM
Vehicle Description
*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*WELL MAINTAIN*VERY RARE*TOP OF THE LINE*Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 Bi-Turbo Engine*AMG Night Package*Parking Assist Package* Very Clean Mercedes-Benz C63 S AMG With Automatic Transmission Black on Black/White Leather Interior. Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bluetooth, Power Heated Memory Buckets Leather Front Seats, Keyless, 360 back Up Camera, Navigation System, Blind Spot Monitor, Self Parking, Back/Front Sensors, Steering Mounted Control, , Cruise Control, Side Turning Signal, AMG Exterior Carbon-Fiber Package, Heads-up Display, Burmester Sound System, Blind Spot Indicators, Paddle Shifters, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Hill start assist
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power folding side mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
4 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
SPORT PACKAGE
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Power Folding Seats
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Sensors
Anti-Start Security
Rear Airbag
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
Self Parking / Park Assist
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-281-XXXX(click to show)
$54,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class