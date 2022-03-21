$27,930+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
SLT | CREW CAB | V6 | CAM | 4X4 | SPRAY & MORE!!!
$27,930
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8953723
- Stock #: AT474A
- VIN: 1C6RR7LG1HS659596
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # AT474A
- Mileage 149,055 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW WOW WOW WHAT A DEAL!!! 2017 RAM 1500 SLT CREW CAB 4X4!!! Equipped with a 3.6L Pentastar Engine, Automatic Transmission, Premium Cloth Seating for Six, 17inch Alloys, Remote Start, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera, Spray in Bedliner, Bluetooth, Side Steps, Class IV Hitch, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Locks and so much much more!! Come today and deal with one of our NON-COMMISSION sales team members and experience the best service in Ontario!!
