2017 RAM 1500

149,055 KM

$27,930

+ tax & licensing
SLT | CREW CAB | V6 | CAM | 4X4 | SPRAY & MORE!!!

SLT | CREW CAB | V6 | CAM | 4X4 | SPRAY & MORE!!!

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

149,055KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8953723
  • Stock #: AT474A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LG1HS659596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # AT474A
  • Mileage 149,055 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW WOW WOW WHAT A DEAL!!! 2017 RAM 1500 SLT CREW CAB 4X4!!! Equipped with a 3.6L Pentastar Engine, Automatic Transmission, Premium Cloth Seating for Six, 17inch Alloys, Remote Start, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera, Spray in Bedliner, Bluetooth, Side Steps, Class IV Hitch, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Locks and so much much more!! Come today and deal with one of our NON-COMMISSION sales team members and experience the best service in Ontario!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

