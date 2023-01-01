$21,995+ tax & licensing
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
SPORT CREW CAB SWB 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER SUNROOF CRUISE
Location
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
246,000KM
Used
- Stock #: A1993
- VIN: 1C6RR7MT3HS731975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed. Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2