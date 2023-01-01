Menu
2017 RAM 1500

246,000 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT CREW CAB SWB 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER SUNROOF CRUISE

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT CREW CAB SWB 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER SUNROOF CRUISE

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

246,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9637273
  • Stock #: A1993
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT3HS731975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1993
  • Mileage 246,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*UP TO DATE 20 RAM SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*ENGINE REMOTE START*HWY KMS* Very Clean Dodge Ram Sport HEMI 1500 Crew Cab 5.7L V8 with Automatic Transmission has Cruise Controls, Bluetooth, and Tow Hitch. Red on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Direction Compass, Back Up Camera, navigation System, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Running Boards, Bed Liner, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Alloys/Chrome, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 9O5-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed. Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
