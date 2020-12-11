Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 2500

169,652 KM

Details Description Features

$51,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 2500

2017 RAM 2500

Laramie Longhorn CrewCab 4WD Cummins Turbo Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 2500

Laramie Longhorn CrewCab 4WD Cummins Turbo Diesel

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

  1. 6308958
  2. 6308958
  3. 6308958
  4. 6308958
  5. 6308958
  6. 6308958
  7. 6308958
  8. 6308958
  9. 6308958
  10. 6308958
  11. 6308958
  12. 6308958
  13. 6308958
  14. 6308958
  15. 6308958
  16. 6308958
  17. 6308958
  18. 6308958
  19. 6308958
  20. 6308958
  21. 6308958
  22. 6308958
  23. 6308958
  24. 6308958
  25. 6308958
  26. 6308958
  27. 6308958
  28. 6308958
  29. 6308958
Contact Seller

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

169,652KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6308958
  • Stock #: D6238
  • VIN: 3C6UR5GL3HG692693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6238
  • Mileage 169,652 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*WELL MAINTAINED*PRICEDTO SALE*Very Clean Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Turbo Diesel Cummins 4WD With, Navigation System, Rear View camera, Sunroof, Black on Brown Leather Int. Financing options are available for 84 Months OAC. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Push to Start, Heated/Ventilated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Sunroof, Backup Sensor, Bed Liner, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161. TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED,

Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LooLoo Auto Sales

2014 Ford Mustang V6...
 62,124 KM
$15,795 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Rebel ...
 158,326 KM
$31,795 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 2500 Larami...
 114,220 KM
$47,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-3161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory