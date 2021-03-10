Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 2500

184,645 KM

Details Description Features

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 2500

2017 RAM 2500

OUTDOORSMAN CUMMINS Turbo Diesel Crew Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 2500

OUTDOORSMAN CUMMINS Turbo Diesel Crew Cab 4WD

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

  1. 6738665
  2. 6738665
  3. 6738665
  4. 6738665
  5. 6738665
  6. 6738665
  7. 6738665
  8. 6738665
  9. 6738665
  10. 6738665
  11. 6738665
  12. 6738665
  13. 6738665
  14. 6738665
  15. 6738665
  16. 6738665
  17. 6738665
  18. 6738665
  19. 6738665
  20. 6738665
  21. 6738665
  22. 6738665
  23. 6738665
Contact Seller
Certified

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

184,645KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6738665
  • Stock #: D6329
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DL9HG630445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6329
  • Mileage 184,645 KM

Vehicle Description

*DEF DELETE*Very Clean Ram 2500 Outdoorsman Turbo Diesel Cummins 4WD With, Rear View camera Black on Grey Int. Financing options are available for 84 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Auto Start, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161. TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LooLoo Auto Sales

2012 MINI Cooper Cou...
 199,892 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Canyon SLE ...
 172,304 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus IS 300 AW...
 21,990 KM
$30,795 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-3161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory