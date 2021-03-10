Menu
2017 RAM 2500

252,365 KM

Details Description Features

$42,495

+ tax & licensing
Laramie 6.7L Turbo Diesel Cummins Crew Cab 4WD

Location

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

  VIN: 3C6UR5FLXHG638776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6376
  • Mileage 252,365 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*Very Clean Ram 2500 Laramie 6.7L Turbo Diesel Cummins 4WD With, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Black on Black Leather Int. Financing options are available for 84 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Navigation System, Back up Camera, Heated/Ventilated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Alpine Sound System, Auto Start, Push to Start, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161. TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED,   

Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.       

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.       

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Power Seats
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

