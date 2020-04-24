Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

LE CAMERA CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY SUNROOF LANE CHANGE HEATED STEERING & SEATS BLUETOOTH

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE CAMERA CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY SUNROOF LANE CHANGE HEATED STEERING & SEATS BLUETOOTH

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$12,595

+ taxes & licensing

  • 82,570KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4908768
  • Stock #: A754
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE2HC894067
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*2ND SET OF WINTER TIRES ON RIMS*CAMERA AND LANE DEPARTURE ALERT AND COLLISION WARNING*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOW KILOMETRES*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean 1.8L 4Cyl Toyota Corolla Sedan with Automatic Transmission has Sunroof/Heated Steering Wheel and Front Seats/Lane Departure Alert/Bluetooth/Back Up Camera. Red on Black Int. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, Bluetooth, AC, Dual Climate Control, Heated Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Departure Alert, Sunroof, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Touch Screen, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Collision Warning, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Winter Tires
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • New Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Automatic lights
  • Fully loaded
  • Tech Package
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Aux in
  • 2 keys
  • TOUCHSCREEN
  • Extra Set of Tires
  • LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
  • Backup / Rear View Camera
  • Anti-Start Security
  • Auto Start or Remote Start
  • Dealer Trade-In
  • Service Records Included
  • WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

