Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED*<span>*SERVICE RECORDS*</span><span> </span><span>Very Clean Volkswagen GTI 2.0L Turbo 4Cyl Sedan with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Heated Front Seats, Alloys, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Push To Start, Navigation System, Blind Spot Monitor, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signals, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!! </span></div><br /><div><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.</span><br></div><br /><div><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span> <o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><a name=_Hlk529556975></a></div><br /><div><a href=http://www/ target=_blank>www</a><a href=http://www.automotoinc/ target=_blank> automotoinc</a><a href=http://www.automotoinc.ca/><span> ca</span></a></div>

2017 Volkswagen Golf

109,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 2.0L *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 2.0L *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 11437415
  2. 11437415
  3. 11437415
  4. 11437415
  5. 11437415
  6. 11437415
  7. 11437415
  8. 11437415
  9. 11437415
  10. 11437415
  11. 11437415
  12. 11437415
  13. 11437415
  14. 11437415
  15. 11437415
  16. 11437415
  17. 11437415
  18. 11437415
  19. 11437415
  20. 11437415
  21. 11437415
  22. 11437415
  23. 11437415
  24. 11437415
  25. 11437415
  26. 11437415
  27. 11437415
  28. 11437415
  29. 11437415
  30. 11437415
  31. 11437415
  32. 11437415
  33. 11437415
  34. 11437415
  35. 11437415
  36. 11437415
  37. 11437415
  38. 11437415
  39. 11437415
  40. 11437415
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,000KM
VIN 3VW4T7AU3HM023569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED**SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Volkswagen GTI 2.0L Turbo 4Cyl Sedan with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Heated Front Seats, Alloys, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Push To Start, Navigation System, Blind Spot Monitor, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signals, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.


www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 137,180 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Trax 1.4L LT CERTIFIED *SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2018 Chevrolet Trax 1.4L LT CERTIFIED *SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS 60,330 KM $18,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2016 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 95,280 KM $19,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Golf