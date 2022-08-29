Menu
2017 Volkswagen Golf

184,507 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Volkswagen Golf

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen TSI 4MOTION *FREE ACCIDENT*1 OWNER* CERTIFIED CAMERA PANO ROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen TSI 4MOTION *FREE ACCIDENT*1 OWNER* CERTIFIED CAMERA PANO ROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

184,507KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9173488
  • Stock #: A1865
  • VIN: 3VW017AU1HM541247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1865
  • Mileage 184,507 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER*ACCIENT FREE*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Volkswagen Golf Wagon Sportline 4Motion 1.8L Turbo 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats and Push Start. Blue on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Sport Alloys, Bluetooth, Buckets Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

