2017 Volkswagen Golf

Listing ID: 9173488

9173488 Stock #: A1865

A1865 VIN: 3VW017AU1HM541247

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 184,507 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Automatic lights Fully loaded Leatherette Interior Accident Free Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror TOUCHSCREEN Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

