2017 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagen TSI 4MOTION *FREE ACCIDENT*1 OWNER* CERTIFIED CAMERA PANO ROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
- Listing ID: 9173488
- Stock #: A1865
- VIN: 3VW017AU1HM541247
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 184,507 KM
Vehicle Description
*ONE OWNER*ACCIENT FREE*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Volkswagen Golf Wagon Sportline 4Motion 1.8L Turbo 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats and Push Start. Blue on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Sport Alloys, Bluetooth, Buckets Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
