2017 Volkswagen Jetta

$16,895 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 5 , 0 4 0 K M Used

A2292 VIN: 3VW4T7AJ9HM271783

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 205,040 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Rain Sensing Wipers Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Windows Rear Defrost MOONROOF Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features Xenon Lights Automatic lights Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Auto Dimming Side Mirrors Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax Side Turning Signals Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included

