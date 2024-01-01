$13,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
1.4T WOLFBURGE *V.W MAINTAIN* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
119,140KM
Used
VIN 3VWB67AJ4HM236387
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2389
- Mileage 119,140 KM
Vehicle Description
*WOLFBURGE 5-Speed MANUAL*V.W SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Volkswagen Jetta 1.4L TSI with 6SP Manual has Heated Seats, Alloys. Black on Black Interior. Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirror, Power Driver Seat, CD/AUX, AC, Heated Seats, Alloys, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Push To Start, Cruise Control, Fog Light, Alloys, Side Turning Signals, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
