<div>*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED<span>*</span><span>Very Clean Volvo </span>V60 Cross Country<span> 2.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth,</span><span> Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather Seats and Alloys. Grey On Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Push To Start, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Side Turning Signals, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Power Front Seats, Power Tail Gate, Bluetooth, Memory Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><pre><p><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.</span><a href=http://www.automotoinc.ca/ target=_blank> </a></p><p><a name=_Hlk529556975></a></p><p><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!</span><span><br /></span></p><p><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></p><p><a name=_Hlk529556975><span>Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA</span></a></p></pre>

2017 Volvo V60

157,240 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Cross Country T5 AWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

157,240KM
Used
VIN YV440MWK8H1027855

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2393
  • Mileage 157,240 KM

*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED*Very Clean Volvo V60 Cross Country 2.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather Seats and Alloys. Grey On Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Push To Start, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Side Turning Signals, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Power Front Seats, Power Tail Gate, Bluetooth, Memory Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Dual Climate Control

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

2017 Volvo V60