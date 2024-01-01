Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*M-SPORT PACKAGE*CERTIFIED* <span>Very Clean AWD </span><span>BMW 330i X Drive 3.0L 6Cyl with Automatic </span><span>Transmission. Grey</span><span> on Red</span><span> Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, </span><span>Premium</span><span> Audio System, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail</span></div><br /><div><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!</span><br></div><br /><div><o:p></o:p></div><br /><div><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span> </span></div><br /><div><a name=_Hlk529556975>Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca</a></div>

2018 BMW 3 Series

156,790 KM

Details Description Features

$19,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive M-SPORT PKG CERTIFIED NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH POWER LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive M-SPORT PKG CERTIFIED NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH POWER LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 11492012
  2. 11492012
  3. 11492012
  4. 11492012
  5. 11492012
  6. 11492012
  7. 11492012
  8. 11492012
  9. 11492012
  10. 11492012
  11. 11492012
  12. 11492012
  13. 11492012
  14. 11492012
  15. 11492012
  16. 11492012
  17. 11492012
  18. 11492012
  19. 11492012
  20. 11492012
  21. 11492012
  22. 11492012
  23. 11492012
  24. 11492012
  25. 11492012
  26. 11492012
  27. 11492012
  28. 11492012
  29. 11492012
  30. 11492012
  31. 11492012
  32. 11492012
  33. 11492012
  34. 11492012
  35. 11492012
  36. 11492012
  37. 11492012
  38. 11492012
  39. 11492012
  40. 11492012
  41. 11492012
  42. 11492012
  43. 11492012
  44. 11492012
  45. 11492012
Contact Seller

$19,595

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
156,790KM
VIN WBA8D9C51JEB35172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2680
  • Mileage 156,790 KM

Vehicle Description

*M-SPORT PACKAGE*CERTIFIED* Very Clean AWD BMW 330i X Drive 3.0L 6Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Red Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Premium Audio System, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!


We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Front Sensors
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2014 Toyota Tundra SR5-TRD 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH RUNNING BOARDS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2014 Toyota Tundra SR5-TRD 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH RUNNING BOARDS CRUISE ALLOYS 209,520 KM $22,395 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.4 SPORT AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.4 SPORT AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 155,410 KM $15,595 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED WILLYS 4WD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2018 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED WILLYS 4WD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS 169,420 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2018 BMW 3 Series