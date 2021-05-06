2018 BMW 6 Series

$50,995 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 4 0 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7056011

7056011 Stock #: D5890

D5890 VIN: WBA6D6C59JG388764

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # D5890

Mileage 76,407 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control Telescopic Steering Wheel Push Button Start Windows Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Dual Power Seats Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Additional Features SPORT PACKAGE Fully loaded Driver Side Airbag Premium Audio Package 2 keys LANE DEPARTURE ALERT Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Lumbar Seat Adjustment Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Premium Interior Trim Level

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.