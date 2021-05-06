Menu
2018 BMW 6 Series

76,407 KM

Details Description Features

$50,995

+ tax & licensing
LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2018 BMW 6 Series

2018 BMW 6 Series

Gran Coupe 650i xDrive AWD 445 HP Twin Turbo M Sport Pkg Navi Certified

2018 BMW 6 Series

Gran Coupe 650i xDrive AWD 445 HP Twin Turbo M Sport Pkg Navi Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

76,407KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7056011
  • Stock #: D5890
  • VIN: WBA6D6C59JG388764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5890
  • Mileage 76,407 KM

Vehicle Description

*WELL MAINTAINED*LOCAL ONATARIO VEHICLE*PRICED TO SELL*Very Clean BMW 650i xDrive M Aerodynamics Package Grand Coupe AWD Twin-Turbocharged 4.4-Liter, V8 With 445 Horse Power M Sport PKG, Head-Up Display, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, Tansanit Blau Metallic on Red Leather Int. Financing Available for 84 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: M Aerodynamics Package, Roller Sun Visor, Rear Lateral, Lumbar Support, Driver And Passenger, Park Distance Control PDC, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC, Keyless Entry, Head-Up Display, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Sport Heated Memory Leather Seats, Rear Heated Seats, M Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System, Adaptive Suspension, Steering Wheel Heater, Driving Assistant Plus, Preparation Apple CarPlay, Lane Change Warning, Adaptive LED Headlight, Push to Start, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, Balance of BMW Manufacture Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!! Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Power Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
SPORT PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Premium Interior Trim Level

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

