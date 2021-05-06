2018 BMW 6 Series

+ taxes & licensing
610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6
*WELL MAINTAINED*LOCAL ONATARIO VEHICLE*PRICED TO SELL*Very Clean BMW 650i xDrive M Aerodynamics Package Grand Coupe AWD Twin-Turbocharged 4.4-Liter, V8 With 445 Horse Power M Sport PKG, Head-Up Display, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, Tansanit Blau Metallic on Red Leather Int. Financing Available for 84 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: M Aerodynamics Package, Roller Sun Visor, Rear Lateral, Lumbar Support, Driver And Passenger, Park Distance Control PDC, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC, Keyless Entry, Head-Up Display, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Sport Heated Memory Leather Seats, Rear Heated Seats, M Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System, Adaptive Suspension, Steering Wheel Heater, Driving Assistant Plus, Preparation Apple CarPlay, Lane Change Warning, Adaptive LED Headlight, Push to Start, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, Balance of BMW Manufacture Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!! Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6
