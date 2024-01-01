$28,495+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X5
XDRIVE 35i CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$28,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
126,130KM
VIN 5UXKR0C53J0X93445
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2611
- Mileage 126,130 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean AWD 35i BMW X5 X Drive 3.0L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Black on White Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Front & Back Parking Sensors, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Premium Audio System, Heated Steering Wheels, Power Tail Gate, Wood Interior, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Birds Eye View Camera
Service Records Included
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
