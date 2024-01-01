Menu
<div>*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED<span>* </span><span>Very Clean AWD 35i </span><span>BMW X5 X Drive 3.0L V6 with Automatic </span><span>Transmission.</span><span> Black</span><span> on White</span><span> Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Front & Back Parking Sensors, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, </span><span>Premium</span><span> Audio System, Heated Steering Wheels, Power Tail Gate, Wood Interior, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail</span></div><br /><div><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!</span><br></div><br /><div><o:p></o:p></div><br /><div><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span> </span></div><br /><div><a name=_Hlk529556975>Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca</a></div>

2018 BMW X5

126,130 KM

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X5

XDRIVE 35i CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2018 BMW X5

XDRIVE 35i CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,130KM
VIN 5UXKR0C53J0X93445

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2611
  • Mileage 126,130 KM

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean AWD 35i BMW X5 X Drive 3.0L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Black on White Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Front & Back Parking Sensors, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Premium Audio System, Heated Steering Wheels, Power Tail Gate, Wood Interior, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!


We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Chrome Wheels

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Birds Eye View Camera
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 BMW X5