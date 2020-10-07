Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Cadillac XT5

34,927 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Milton Chrysler

905-878-8877

Contact Seller
2018 Cadillac XT5

2018 Cadillac XT5

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Cadillac XT5

Base

Location

Milton Chrysler

81 Ontario St North, Milton, ON L9T 2T2

905-878-8877

  1. 5938668
  2. 5938668
  3. 5938668
  4. 5938668
  5. 5938668
  6. 5938668
  7. 5938668
  8. 5938668
  9. 5938668
  10. 5938668
  11. 5938668
  12. 5938668
  13. 5938668
  14. 5938668
  15. 5938668
  16. 5938668
  17. 5938668
  18. 5938668
  19. 5938668
  20. 5938668
  21. 5938668
  22. 5938668
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

34,927KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5938668
  • Stock #: P3121
  • VIN: 1GYKNARS8JZ121578

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,927 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Brimming with advanced technology inside and out, this vehicle injects its segment with exhilarating performance and paradigm-shifting design! Top features include power front seats, power door mirrors, a power liftgate, and remote keyless entry. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. We'd also be happy to help you arrange financing for your vehicle. Come on in and take a test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Milton Chrysler

2015 BMW 435i xDrive
 70,826 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Grand Cher...
 125,645 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Matrix W...
 128,485 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Milton Chrysler

Milton Chrysler

Milton Chrysler

81 Ontario St North, Milton, ON L9T 2T2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-8877

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory