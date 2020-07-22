Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

54,355 KM

Details Description

$17,858

+ tax & licensing
$17,858

+ taxes & licensing

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

1-877-256-4965

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT | AUTO | HTD STS | BT | KEYLESS | AC & MORE!!!

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT | AUTO | HTD STS | BT | KEYLESS | AC & MORE!!!

Location

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

1-877-256-4965

  Listing ID: 5393198
  Stock #: P5390
  VIN: 1G1BE5SM9J7210461

$17,858

+ taxes & licensing

54,355KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 54,355 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW WOW WOW!!! WHAT A DEAL!!! 2018 CHEVROLET CRUZE LT! Equipped with a 1.4L Gas Saving 4 Cylinder Engine, Front Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth Streaming and so much much more!! Come today and deal with one of our NON-COMMISSION sales team members and experience the best service in Ontario!

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

