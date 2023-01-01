$20,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Volt
LT STANDARD EMISSION PACKAGE HYBRID CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9476934
- VIN: 1G1RA6S50JU146563
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1947
- Mileage 169,620 KM
Vehicle Description
*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*HIGHWAY DRIVEN*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Chevrolet Volt Hybrid 1.5L With Automatic Transmission. Maroon on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Back Up Sensors, Heated Leather Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Bose Sound System, Power Passenger Seat, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
