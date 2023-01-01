2018 Chevrolet Volt

$20,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 9 , 6 2 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9476934

9476934 Stock #: A1947

A1947 VIN: 1G1RA6S50JU146563

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1947

Mileage 169,620 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Chrome Wheels Interior Security System Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Bose Sound System Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Xenon Lights Automatic lights BACKUP SENSORS Leatherette Interior Wheel Locks Automatic Windshield Wipers 12V outlet Aux in LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Side Turning Signals Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

