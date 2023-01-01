Menu
2018 Chevrolet Volt

169,620 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Volt

2018 Chevrolet Volt

LT STANDARD EMISSION PACKAGE HYBRID CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS

2018 Chevrolet Volt

LT STANDARD EMISSION PACKAGE HYBRID CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

169,620KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9476934
  • Stock #: A1947
  • VIN: 1G1RA6S50JU146563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1947
  • Mileage 169,620 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*HIGHWAY DRIVEN*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Chevrolet Volt Hybrid 1.5L With Automatic Transmission. Maroon on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Back Up Sensors, Heated Leather Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Cruise Control, Bose Sound System, Power Passenger Seat, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Rear Defrost
Proximity Key
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Automatic Windshield Wipers
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

