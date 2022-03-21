Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

118,000 KM

Details Description

$28,976

+ tax & licensing
$28,976

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW PLUS | LEATHER | HTD STS | CAM | STOW N GO &

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW PLUS | LEATHER | HTD STS | CAM | STOW N GO &

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

$28,976

+ taxes & licensing

118,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8953699
  • Stock #: P5965A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG9JR302776

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

WHAT A BEAUTY!!! WHAT A DEAL!!! COME TODAY!!! 2018 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN CREW PLUS!!! Equipped with a 3.6L Pentastar Engine, Automatic Transmission, Premium Leather Seating for Seven, Heated Front Seats, Touchscreen with Rear Camera, Stow N Go Seating and so much much more!! Come today and deal with one of our NON-COMMISSION sales team members and experience the best service in Ontario!!

