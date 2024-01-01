Menu
*3,3L V6 4WD*ONE OWNER*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Ford F-150 XL Sport Package 3.3L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Red on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Cruise Control, Bed Liner and Hard Cover, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2018 Ford F-150

91,760 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

3.3L V6 SPORT 4x4 CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH FOG LIGHT HARD TONNEAU ALLOYS

2018 Ford F-150

3.3L V6 SPORT 4x4 CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH FOG LIGHT HARD TONNEAU ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

91,760KM
Used
VIN 1FTEX1EB2JFA39334

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2591
  • Mileage 91,760 KM

*3,3L V6 4WD*ONE OWNER*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Ford F-150 XL Sport Package 3.3L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Red on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Cruise Control, Bed Liner and Hard Cover, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Single Owner
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Auto Start or Remote Start
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
2018 Ford F-150