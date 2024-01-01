$25,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
3.3L V6 SPORT 4x4 CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH FOG LIGHT HARD TONNEAU ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
91,760KM
Used
VIN 1FTEX1EB2JFA39334
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2591
- Mileage 91,760 KM
Vehicle Description
*3,3L V6 4WD*ONE OWNER*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Ford F-150 XL Sport Package 3.3L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Red on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Cruise Control, Bed Liner and Hard Cover, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Single Owner
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Auto Start or Remote Start
Service Records Included
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
