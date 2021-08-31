Menu
2018 Ford F-150

75,034 KM

Details Description

$42,989

+ tax & licensing
$42,989

+ taxes & licensing

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

1-877-256-4965

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XTL | LEATHER | HTD STS | TONNEAU | BOARDS & MORE!

2018 Ford F-150

XTL | LEATHER | HTD STS | TONNEAU | BOARDS & MORE!

Location

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

1-877-256-4965

$42,989

+ taxes & licensing

75,034KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7968773
  Stock #: AT128A
  VIN: 1FTEW1EP2JFA11399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,034 KM

Vehicle Description

WHAT A DEAL!!! 2018 FORD F-150 XLT SUPERCREW 4X4!!! Equipped with a 2.7L Engine, Automatic Transmission, Premium Leather Seating with Heated Seats, 20inch Blackout Alloys, Power Pedals, Heated Rear Seats, Running Boards, Hard Tri Fold Tonneau Cover, Electronic Parking Brake, Great Shape and so much much more!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

