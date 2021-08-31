$42,989 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 0 3 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7968773

7968773 Stock #: AT128A

AT128A VIN: 1FTEW1EP2JFA11399

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 75,034 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.