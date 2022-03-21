Menu
2018 Ford F-150

198,815 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

V6 TURBO XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5FT BED CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CAMERA NAV CRUISE RUNNING BOARDS

2018 Ford F-150

V6 TURBO XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5FT BED CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CAMERA NAV CRUISE RUNNING BOARDS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

198,815KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8680895
  • Stock #: A1694
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E50JFB90674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1694
  • Mileage 198,815 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS*EXTRA WINTER TIERS* Very Clean Ford F-150 FX4 2.7L Turbo V6 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Package, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Nav, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Fog Light, Bed Liner, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Running Boards, Door Code, Tow Package, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Chrome Wheels
5 Passenger
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
SPORT PACKAGE
4x4
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

