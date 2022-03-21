$32,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2018 Ford F-150
V6 TURBO XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5FT BED CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CAMERA NAV CRUISE RUNNING BOARDS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8680895
- Stock #: A1694
- VIN: 1FTFW1E50JFB90674
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1694
- Mileage 198,815 KM
Vehicle Description
*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS*EXTRA WINTER TIERS* Very Clean Ford F-150 FX4 2.7L Turbo V6 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Package, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Nav, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Fog Light, Bed Liner, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Running Boards, Door Code, Tow Package, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.