$32,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 8 , 8 1 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8680895

8680895 Stock #: A1694

A1694 VIN: 1FTFW1E50JFB90674

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1694

Mileage 198,815 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Exterior Chrome Wheels Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features SPORT PACKAGE 4x4 Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.