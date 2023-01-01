Menu
2018 Ford F-150

202,736 KM

$21,495

+ tax & licensing
$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT SUPERCAB 8.0-FT. 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH TOW HITCH CRUISE ALLOYS

2018 Ford F-150

XLT SUPERCAB 8.0-FT. 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH TOW HITCH CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

202,736KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9580528
  Stock #: A1962
  VIN: 1FTFX1EG9JKE53539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1962
  • Mileage 202,736 KM

Vehicle Description

*8-FT  4WD*DEATILED SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Ford F-150 XLT 3.5L V6 EcoBoost with Automatic Transmission. White on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Package, Alloys, Cruise Control, Bed Liner and Cover, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed. 

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
5 Passenger
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
4x4
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Pre-sale Inspected
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

