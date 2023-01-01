$21,495+ tax & licensing
905-281-2255
2018 Ford F-150
XLT SUPERCAB 8.0-FT. 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH TOW HITCH CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$21,495
- Listing ID: 9580528
- Stock #: A1962
- VIN: 1FTFX1EG9JKE53539
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 202,736 KM
Vehicle Description
*8-FT 4WD*DEATILED SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Ford F-150 XLT 3.5L V6 EcoBoost with Automatic Transmission. White on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Package, Alloys, Cruise Control, Bed Liner and Cover, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
