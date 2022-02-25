Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Accord

74,169 KM

Details Features

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Team Honda Powerhouse of Milton

905-864-8588

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Accord

2018 Honda Accord

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Accord

EX-L

Location

Team Honda Powerhouse of Milton

170 Steeles Ave. East, Milton, ON L9T 2Y5

905-864-8588

Contact Seller

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

74,169KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8357193
  • Stock #: 4127
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F5XJA812006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4127
  • Mileage 74,169 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Team Honda Powerhouse of Milton

2018 Honda Accord EX-L
 74,169 KM
$27,998 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Odyssey EX
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic LX
 53,792 KM
$22,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Team Honda Powerhouse of Milton

Team Honda Powerhouse of Milton

Team Honda Powerhouse of Milton

170 Steeles Ave. East, Milton, ON L9T 2Y5

Call Dealer

905-864-XXXX

(click to show)

905-864-8588

Alternate Numbers
1-877-864-8588
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory