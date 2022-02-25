$27,998+ tax & licensing
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Accord
EX-L
Location
Team Honda Powerhouse of Milton
170 Steeles Ave. East, Milton, ON L9T 2Y5
905-864-8588
74,169KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8357193
- VIN: 1HGCV1F5XJA812006
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 4127
- Mileage 74,169 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Team Honda Powerhouse of Milton
170 Steeles Ave. East, Milton, ON L9T 2Y5