2018 Honda Odyssey

173,080 KM

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
TOURING *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH DVD SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

173,080KM
Used
  • Stock #: A2339
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H85JB500413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

*DEATILED SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*WELL MAINTAIN*8 PASSENGERS* Very Clean Honda Odyssey Touring with Automatic Transmission Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Alloys, Cruise Control. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, DVD, Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Rear Temp Control, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Climate Controls, Push To Start, Power Tail Gate, Power Sliding Doors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Memory Seats
8 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Touring Package
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Rear Seats Recline
Compass Direction
Roof DVD/TV
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

