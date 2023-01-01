$30,995+ tax & licensing
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2018 Honda Odyssey
TOURING *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH DVD SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
173,080KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10533963
- Stock #: A2339
- VIN: 5FNRL6H85JB500413
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2339
- Mileage 173,080 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Memory Seats
8 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Touring Package
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Rear Seats Recline
Compass Direction
Roof DVD/TV
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2