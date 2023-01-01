2018 Honda Odyssey

$30,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 3 , 0 8 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10533963

A2339 VIN: 5FNRL6H85JB500413

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A2339

Mileage 173,080 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Chrome Wheels Rain Sensing Wipers Interior Security System Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Seating Memory Seats 8 PASSENGER Dual Power Seats Windows Rear Defrost MOONROOF Comfort Dual Climate Control REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Xenon Lights Automatic lights SMART KEY Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Wheel Locks Touring Package 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Auto Dimming Side Mirrors Rear Seats Recline Compass Direction Roof DVD/TV Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax Side Turning Signals Pre-sale Inspected Cooled / Ventilated Seats Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

