Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Elantra

163,273 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GLS *1 OWNER* *2ND WINTER* CERTIFIED CAMERA APPLE CAR PLAY SUNROOF HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GLS *1 OWNER* *2ND WINTER* CERTIFIED CAMERA APPLE CAR PLAY SUNROOF HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 9476937
  2. 9476937
  3. 9476937
  4. 9476937
  5. 9476937
  6. 9476937
  7. 9476937
  8. 9476937
  9. 9476937
  10. 9476937
  11. 9476937
  12. 9476937
  13. 9476937
  14. 9476937
  15. 9476937
  16. 9476937
  17. 9476937
  18. 9476937
  19. 9476937
  20. 9476937
  21. 9476937
  22. 9476937
  23. 9476937
  24. 9476937
  25. 9476937
  26. 9476937
  27. 9476937
  28. 9476937
  29. 9476937
  30. 9476937
  31. 9476937
  32. 9476937
  33. 9476937
  34. 9476937
  35. 9476937
  36. 9476937
  37. 9476937
  38. 9476937
  39. 9476937
  40. 9476937
  41. 9476937
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

163,273KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9476937
  • Stock #: A1948
  • VIN: KMHD84LF0JU485764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,273 KM

Vehicle Description

*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*ONE OWNER*2nd SET WINTER TIRES ON RIMS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Hyundai Elantra 1.8L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission has  Camera, Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Indicator, Lane Change Alert, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Bucket Power Sport Seat, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Premium Audio System, Wood Trim Interior, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2013 Subaru Forester...
 205,724 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX ...
 179,009 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 3 Series 32...
 147,038 KM
$13,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory