$15,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GLS *1 OWNER* *2ND WINTER* CERTIFIED CAMERA APPLE CAR PLAY SUNROOF HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9476937
- Stock #: A1948
- VIN: KMHD84LF0JU485764
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,273 KM
Vehicle Description
*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*ONE OWNER*2nd SET WINTER TIRES ON RIMS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Hyundai Elantra 1.8L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission has Camera, Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Indicator, Lane Change Alert, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Bucket Power Sport Seat, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Premium Audio System, Wood Trim Interior, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.