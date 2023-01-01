$16,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.4L SPORT *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
163,280KM
Used
VIN 5NMZU3LB9JH091541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2394
- Mileage 163,280 KM
Vehicle Description
*21 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L FWD with Automatic Transmission has Camera, Heated Seats & Steering, Bluetooth, Alloys and Cruise Control. Pearl White on Tan Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Roof Rack, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Driver Seat, Blind Spot Indicator, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Chrome Wheels
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
