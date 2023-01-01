$28,741+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-729-5672
2018 Infiniti QX60
AWD | NAV | SUNROOF | BT | SAFETY | BLIND | LOADED
Location
Hunt Chrysler Fiat
500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6
1-888-729-5672
$28,741
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9814018
- Stock #: AT741A
- VIN: 5N1DL0MM2JC510741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 81,259 KM
Vehicle Description
OHHHH WOW!!! WHAT A DEAL!!!! 2018 INIFINITI QX60 ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!! Equipped with a 3.5L Engine, Automatic Transmission, Premium Leather Seating for Seven, 20in Alloys, Power Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Safety Group, Remote Start, Blind Spot, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Vented Seats, Upgraded Sound System, 8in Touchscreen, Rear Camera, DVD Entertainment, Front and Rear Sensors and so much much more!! Come today and deal with one of our NON-COMMISSION sales team members and experience the best service in Ontario!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Hunt Chrysler Fiat
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.