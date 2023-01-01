Menu
2018 Infiniti QX60

81,259 KM

Details Description

$28,741

+ tax & licensing
Hunt Chrysler Fiat

1-888-729-5672

AWD | NAV | SUNROOF | BT | SAFETY | BLIND | LOADED

Location

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

1-888-729-5672

81,259KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9814018
  • Stock #: AT741A
  • VIN: 5N1DL0MM2JC510741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,259 KM

Vehicle Description

OHHHH WOW!!! WHAT A DEAL!!!! 2018 INIFINITI QX60 ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!! Equipped with a 3.5L Engine, Automatic Transmission, Premium Leather Seating for Seven, 20in Alloys, Power Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Safety Group, Remote Start, Blind Spot, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Vented Seats, Upgraded Sound System, 8in Touchscreen, Rear Camera, DVD Entertainment, Front and Rear Sensors and so much much more!! Come today and deal with one of our NON-COMMISSION sales team members and experience the best service in Ontario!!

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

