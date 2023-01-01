2018 Infiniti QX60

$28,741 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 1 , 2 5 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9814018

9814018 Stock #: AT741A

AT741A VIN: 5N1DL0MM2JC510741

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 81,259 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.