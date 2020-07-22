+ taxes & licensing
1-877-256-4965
500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6
1-877-256-4965
+ taxes & licensing
WOW WOW WOW!!! WHAT A DEAL!!! 2018 JEEP CHEROKEE TRAILHAWK 4X4. This one is equipped with our award winning 3.2L Pentastar Engine, 9 Speed Transmission, Nappa Leather Seating with Mesh Inserts, Rear Camera, 8.4inch Touchscreen, Cold Weather Group, Trailer Tow Group, 4 and 7 pin with Class III Hitch, Navigation and so much much more!! Come today and deal with one of our NON-COMMISSION sales team members and experience the best service in Ontario!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6