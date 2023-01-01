$32,839+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Cherokee
TRAILHAWK | 4X4 | HTD STS | RMT STRT | 8.4IN & MOR
Location
Hunt Chrysler Fiat
500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6
1-888-729-5672
$32,839
- Listing ID: 9931559
- Stock #: AJ168A
- VIN: 1C4PJMBB4JD592739
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,889 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW WOW WOW!!!! LOOK AT THIS ONE!!! WHAT A DEAL!!! 2018 JEEP CHEROKEE TRAILHAWK 4X4!!! Equipped with a 2.4L Engine, Automatic Transmission, Premium Nappa Leather Seating with Sport Mesh Inserts for Five, Cold Weather Group, Heated Front Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering, Rear Camera, UConnect 8.4in Touchscreen, Bluetooth and so much much more!! Are you on the Hunt for the perfect car in Ontario? Look no further than our car dealership! Our NON-COMMISSION sales team members are dedicated to providing you with the best service in town. Whether you're looking for a sleek pickup truck or a spacious family vehicle, our team has got you covered. Visit us today and take a test drive - we promise you won't be disappointed! Call 905-876-2580 or Email us at sales@huntchrysler.com
