2018 Jeep Cherokee

55,889 KM

Details Description

$32,839

+ tax & licensing
$32,839

+ taxes & licensing

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

1-888-729-5672

2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK | 4X4 | HTD STS | RMT STRT | 8.4IN & MOR

2018 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK | 4X4 | HTD STS | RMT STRT | 8.4IN & MOR

Location

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

1-888-729-5672

$32,839

+ taxes & licensing

55,889KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9931559
  • Stock #: AJ168A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBB4JD592739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AJ168A
  • Mileage 55,889 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW WOW WOW!!!! LOOK AT THIS ONE!!! WHAT A DEAL!!! 2018 JEEP CHEROKEE TRAILHAWK 4X4!!! Equipped with a 2.4L Engine, Automatic Transmission, Premium Nappa Leather Seating with Sport Mesh Inserts for Five, Cold Weather Group, Heated Front Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering, Rear Camera, UConnect 8.4in Touchscreen, Bluetooth and so much much more!! Are you on the Hunt for the perfect car in Ontario? Look no further than our car dealership! Our NON-COMMISSION sales team members are dedicated to providing you with the best service in town. Whether you're looking for a sleek pickup truck or a spacious family vehicle, our team has got you covered. Visit us today and take a test drive - we promise you won't be disappointed! Call 905-876-2580 or Email us at sales@huntchrysler.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

1-888-729-XXXX

1-888-729-5672

