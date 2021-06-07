Menu
2018 Jeep Compass

45,235 KM

$24,984

$24,984

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

1-877-256-4965

2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

TRAILHAWK | 4X4 | NAV | HTD STS | RMT SRT | GREAT

2018 Jeep Compass

TRAILHAWK | 4X4 | NAV | HTD STS | RMT SRT | GREAT

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

1-877-256-4965

$24,984

+ taxes & licensing

45,235KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7192619
  • Stock #: P5667
  • VIN: 3C4NJDDB0JT265284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,235 KM

Vehicle Description

WHAT A DEAL WHAT A DEAL!!! 2018 JEEP COMPASS TRAILHAWK 4X4!!! Equipped with a 2.4L Engine, Automatic Transmission, Premium Leather Faced Seating with Sport Mesh Inserts, Alloy Wheels, Cold Weather, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation Group, 8.4inch Touchscreen, CarPlay / Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Push Button Start and so much much more!! Come in today and deal with one of our NON-COMMISSION sales team members and experience the best service in Ontario!

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

