Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Compass

83,900 KM

Details Description

$27,979

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,979

+ taxes & licensing

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

1-888-729-5672

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

TRAILHAWK | 4X4 | LEATHER | NAV | PANO & MORE!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Compass

TRAILHAWK | 4X4 | LEATHER | NAV | PANO & MORE!!!

Location

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

1-888-729-5672

  1. 8953720
  2. 8953720
  3. 8953720
  4. 8953720
  5. 8953720
  6. 8953720
  7. 8953720
  8. 8953720
  9. 8953720
  10. 8953720
  11. 8953720
  12. 8953720
  13. 8953720
  14. 8953720
  15. 8953720
  16. 8953720
  17. 8953720
  18. 8953720
  19. 8953720
  20. 8953720
  21. 8953720
  22. 8953720
  23. 8953720
  24. 8953720
  25. 8953720
  26. 8953720
  27. 8953720
  28. 8953720
Contact Seller

$27,979

+ taxes & licensing

83,900KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8953720
  • Stock #: AT342AA
  • VIN: 3C4NJDDB2JT410079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Redline Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,900 KM

Vehicle Description

LOOK AT ME!!! FANTASTIC DEAL!!! GREAT SHAPE!! 2018 JEEP COMPASS TRAILHAWK 4X4!!! Equipped with a 2.4L Engine, Automatic Transmission, Leather Interior Group, 17inch Black Alloys, Heated Steering Wheel, Front Heated Seats, Power Driver Seat, Remote Start, 8.4inch Touchscreen with Navigation, Dual Pano Roof, Power Liftgate and so much much more!! Come today and deal with one of our NON-COMMISSION sales team members and experience the best service in Ontario!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hunt Chrysler Fiat

2017 RAM 1500 SLT | ...
 149,055 KM
$27,930 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass TR...
 83,900 KM
$27,979 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus NX 200t A...
 140,885 KM
$26,298 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hunt Chrysler Fiat

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

Call Dealer

1-888-729-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-729-5672

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory