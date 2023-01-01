Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Compass

25,875 KM

Details Description

$26,936

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,936

+ taxes & licensing

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

1-888-729-5672

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

TRAILHAWK | 4X4 | ADV SAFETY | LEATHER | PANO & MO

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Compass

TRAILHAWK | 4X4 | ADV SAFETY | LEATHER | PANO & MO

Location

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

1-888-729-5672

  1. 9931550
  2. 9931550
  3. 9931550
  4. 9931550
  5. 9931550
  6. 9931550
  7. 9931550
  8. 9931550
  9. 9931550
  10. 9931550
  11. 9931550
  12. 9931550
  13. 9931550
  14. 9931550
  15. 9931550
  16. 9931550
  17. 9931550
  18. 9931550
  19. 9931550
  20. 9931550
  21. 9931550
  22. 9931550
  23. 9931550
  24. 9931550
  25. 9931550
  26. 9931550
  27. 9931550
Contact Seller

$26,936

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
25,875KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9931550
  • Stock #: ZH02A
  • VIN: 3C4NJDDB1JT373736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ZH02A
  • Mileage 25,875 KM

Vehicle Description

OHHHH YEEEAAAAH!!!!!!! WHAT A DEAL!!! 2018 JEEP COMPASS TRAILHAWK 4X4!!!! Equipped with a 2.4L Engine, Automatic Transmission, Advanced Safety Group, Forward Collision, Auto High Beam, Lane Departure, Park Assist, Blind Spot, Leather Interior Group, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, 8.4in Touchscreen with Navigation, Dual Panoramic Sunroof, Power Liftgate, BeatsAudio Premium Sound and so much much more!! Are you on the Hunt for the perfect car in Ontario? Look no further than our car dealership! Our NON-COMMISSION sales team members are dedicated to providing you with the best service in town. Whether you're looking for a sleek pickup truck or a spacious family vehicle, our team has got you covered. Visit us today and take a test drive - we promise you won't be disappointed! Call 905-876-2580 or Email us at sales@huntchrysler.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hunt Chrysler Fiat

2018 Jeep Cherokee T...
 55,889 KM
$32,839 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass TR...
 25,875 KM
$26,936 + tax & lic
2023 Jeep Grand Cher...
 12,441 KM
$54,833 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hunt Chrysler Fiat

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hunt Chrysler Fiat

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

Call Dealer

1-888-729-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-729-5672

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory