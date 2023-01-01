$26,936+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-729-5672
2018 Jeep Compass
TRAILHAWK | 4X4 | ADV SAFETY | LEATHER | PANO & MO
Location
Hunt Chrysler Fiat
500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6
1-888-729-5672
$26,936
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9931550
- Stock #: ZH02A
- VIN: 3C4NJDDB1JT373736
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ZH02A
- Mileage 25,875 KM
Vehicle Description
OHHHH YEEEAAAAH!!!!!!! WHAT A DEAL!!! 2018 JEEP COMPASS TRAILHAWK 4X4!!!! Equipped with a 2.4L Engine, Automatic Transmission, Advanced Safety Group, Forward Collision, Auto High Beam, Lane Departure, Park Assist, Blind Spot, Leather Interior Group, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, 8.4in Touchscreen with Navigation, Dual Panoramic Sunroof, Power Liftgate, BeatsAudio Premium Sound and so much much more!! Are you on the Hunt for the perfect car in Ontario? Look no further than our car dealership! Our NON-COMMISSION sales team members are dedicated to providing you with the best service in town. Whether you're looking for a sleek pickup truck or a spacious family vehicle, our team has got you covered. Visit us today and take a test drive - we promise you won't be disappointed! Call 905-876-2580 or Email us at sales@huntchrysler.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Hunt Chrysler Fiat
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.